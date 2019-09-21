Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $1,808,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 797,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

