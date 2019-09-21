Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million.

Ashford stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.19. 18,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. Ashford has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

