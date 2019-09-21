Aurora Market Capitalization Achieves $53.92 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. Aurora has a total market cap of $53.92 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.59 or 0.05557907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027857 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

