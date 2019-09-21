Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.51.

Several research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. Autohome has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Autohome by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Autohome by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

