Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Avid Bioservices and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 87.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 128.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 154,393 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 82.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 24,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

