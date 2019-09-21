Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Avnet reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $595,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Avnet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.30. 606,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Avnet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

