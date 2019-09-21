Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,784,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,096,000 after buying an additional 653,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $661,062,000 after acquiring an additional 228,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,130,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA set a $138.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $234.88.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

