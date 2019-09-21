Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.10.

NYSE BK opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,862 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

