Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & ACNB (NYSE:ACNB) Head to Head Comparison

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 18.32% 13.53% 0.85% ACNB 28.03% 13.77% 1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $31.11 billion 2.21 $6.64 billion $5.44 10.34 ACNB $80.44 million 3.17 $21.75 million N/A N/A

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 2 0 2.25 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than ACNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats ACNB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

