Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.59 ($9.98).

Aroundtown stock opened at €7.28 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.22 and its 200 day moving average is €7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

