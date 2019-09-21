Beacon Market Cap Hits $156,899.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $156,899.00 and $194.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 85.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00647571 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00019582 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004573 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

