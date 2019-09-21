Beam Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.67 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $87.67 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00013228 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 36,977,600 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.