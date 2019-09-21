Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €95.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.93 ($117.36).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €107.60 ($125.12) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of €109.58 and a 200-day moving average of €101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

