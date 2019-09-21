Bela (BELA) Achieves Market Cap of $382,565.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Bela has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $382,565.00 and $623.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,003,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,335,231 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

