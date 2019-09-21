Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.01 ($30.24).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €28.19 ($32.78) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.56. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

