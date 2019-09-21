BidaskClub Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASMB. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.