BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,694.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

