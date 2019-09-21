BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,415.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $40,894.00 and $38,415.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020970 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

