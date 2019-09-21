Bitradio Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $105,864.00 and $77.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,932,894 coins and its circulating supply is 7,932,890 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

