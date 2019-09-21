BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0690 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $17,675.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021457 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,015,298 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

