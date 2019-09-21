Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,373 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,451,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,808,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,675,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 71,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

