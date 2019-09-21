BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Position Increased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,354 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000.

BSE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,406. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

