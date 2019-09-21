Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after buying an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,806,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 232,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,683. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

