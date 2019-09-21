BlitzPredict Price Tops $0.0009 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $345,626.00 and approximately $910.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003589 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000891 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

