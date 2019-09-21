Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.55, approximately 4,118,389 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,582,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

