Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 11.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 31.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 96,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,530,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

Boeing stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.29. 229,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,156. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

