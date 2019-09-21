BriaCoin (BRIA) Achieves Market Cap of $66,297.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $66,297.00 and $418.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,415.29 or 2.23367320 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023374 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

