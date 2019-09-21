Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,735.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,441 shares of company stock worth $1,091,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 771.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

