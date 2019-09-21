Brokerages Anticipate Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inflarx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Inflarx posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inflarx.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inflarx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Inflarx by 36.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Inflarx by 23.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inflarx by 145.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 312,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

