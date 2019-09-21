Brokerages Anticipate Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Jerash Holdings (US) reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jerash Holdings (US).

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.