Brokerages Anticipate Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.82 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.77). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLND. CIBC began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 442,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 288.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 65,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,161. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

