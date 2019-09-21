Brokerages Anticipate YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to report $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. YPF reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $14.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.18%.

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. YPF has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

