Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 455,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,223. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 682,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $6,569,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

