Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMFC. ValuEngine lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CFO Shiraz Kajee purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,200 shares of company stock worth $297,792. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,323,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,429 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NMFC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.68. 223,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

