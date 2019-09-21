Brokerages Expect Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) have received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. Ubiquiti’s rating score has declined by 20.1% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $107.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ubiquiti an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

NYSE UI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.47. 709,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,930. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 206.17% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

