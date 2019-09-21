Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $9.75

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 431,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,983. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $723.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 805,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 21.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 49,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 28.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 25.5% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 214,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

