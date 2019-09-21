Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $124.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 414,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.091 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

