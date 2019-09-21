Brokerages Set Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price at $6.20

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFRX. Guggenheim cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Inflarx alerts:

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.49. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inflarx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 7.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,182,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.