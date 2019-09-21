Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BMTC opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.74. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,157.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

