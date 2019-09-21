Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,050 by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price hoisted by BNP Paribas from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Burberry Group to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Main First Bank raised shares of Burberry Group to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,007.86 ($26.24).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,203 ($28.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,981.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In related news, insider Julie Brown bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

