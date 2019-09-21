Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to report $848.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $816.00 million and the highest is $877.31 million. Cabot posted sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,793,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,382,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,663,000 after buying an additional 873,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cabot by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 178,945 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after buying an additional 179,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 839,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 124,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 489,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cabot has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

