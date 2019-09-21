Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 81,470 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

COG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 2,769,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,312. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan O. Dinges purchased 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,539,713.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

