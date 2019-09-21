Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 2.38 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Velocys has a 1-year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

About Velocys

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

