Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

CNNE stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Cannae had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $569,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,082.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cannae by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cannae by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cannae by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

