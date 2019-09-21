Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 72,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,714. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

