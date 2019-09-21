Castle (CSTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Castle has a total market cap of $39,660.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00925459 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003961 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,086,282 coins and its circulating supply is 14,738,601 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

