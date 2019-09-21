Ccore Price Down 1.3% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $12,982.00 and $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00209877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.01221289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017961 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

