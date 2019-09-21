Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

CWR stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.95 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $302.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.31.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.