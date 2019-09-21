Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.59. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 34,573,137 shares trading hands.

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,431,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 693,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 458,983 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,008,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,722,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 113,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

