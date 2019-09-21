Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake’s operations are expanded across leading oil and gas resources in the United States that comprise Powder River Basin, Mid-Continent areas, and shale plays like Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Haynesville. From all these resources, the company has managed to place seven wells online in the first half of 2019, with peak daily production rate of 1000 barrels. Moreover, the firm’s plan to increase the proportion of oil in the production mix is likely to lower its exposure to volatility in commodity prices. However, as the company’s majority of output consists of natural gas, low gas prices are affecting its results. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is significantly more levered than the industry it belongs to. Rising drilling and completion costs are also hurting the firm. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,431,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 693,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 458,983 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,008,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,722,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 113,966 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

